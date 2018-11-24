Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,777 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

