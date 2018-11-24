Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,506,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,313 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $182,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $75.86 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

