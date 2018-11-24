Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Receives $33.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG remained flat at $$23.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 459,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,727. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 37.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.