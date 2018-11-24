Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 383,449 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,449 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.66% of DXC Technology worth $173,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,508,000 after buying an additional 1,884,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,016,000 after buying an additional 1,576,638 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,779,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,475,000 after buying an additional 1,505,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,713,000 after buying an additional 1,496,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,760,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC opened at $57.97 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 25,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $2,340,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,049 shares of company stock worth $15,796,759. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

