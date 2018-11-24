Jefferies Financial Group Raises Foot Locker (FL) Price Target to $62.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

