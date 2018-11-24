Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,085.14.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,502.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,124.74 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $741.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total value of $8,019,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,694,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,950 shares of company stock valued at $54,540,968 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 77.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after buying an additional 113,503 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.