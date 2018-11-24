Jennison Associates LLC Sells 149,413 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 149,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of Wendys worth $27,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wendys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Wendys by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Wendys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 69,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wendys by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

