John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

Shares of JHI opened at $15.10 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/john-hancock-investors-trust-jhi-shares-sold-by-shaker-financial-services-llc.html.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.