Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,126. The stock has a market cap of $703.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $107.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

