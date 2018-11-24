JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (DG) a €103.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.50 ($108.72) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.94 ($112.72).

Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

