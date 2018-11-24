JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $57.54 Million Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.82% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $32.57 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-57-54-million-stake-in-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-co-ltd-bhvn.html.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.