JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Decreased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 6,846,550 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after buying an additional 4,634,515 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,769,000 after buying an additional 1,992,507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 1,961,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $181,162,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $106.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $97.93 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $369.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

