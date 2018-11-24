JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Copa (CPA) to Buy

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $100.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an in-line rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE CPA opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Copa has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Copa by 39.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 17.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1,234.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

