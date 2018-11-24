JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BHP Billiton (BLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price target on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BHP Billiton to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,770.94 ($23.14).

BHP Billiton stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,573 ($20.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

