JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.95% of ArcBest worth $61,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $177,065.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $83,593.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $39.22 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.26.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

