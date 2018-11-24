JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,063,793 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,204,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,063,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $59,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,122,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 324,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 28,424.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 226,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 227,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 227,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 222,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,057,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/jpmorgan-chase-co-sells-2063793-shares-of-voya-financial-inc-voya.html.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.