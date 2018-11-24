Kadant (KAI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Kadant had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $74,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Kadant by 42.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth about $212,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth about $1,995,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth about $13,551,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $4,742,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.