KAR Auction Services (KAR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KAR. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Gabelli lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE KAR opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $3,736,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

