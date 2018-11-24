Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter.

KYN stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

