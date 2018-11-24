Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 164,142 Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 164,142 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.369 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/kayne-anderson-capital-advisors-lp-sells-164142-shares-of-dominion-energy-midstream-partners-lp-dm.html.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.