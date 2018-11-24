Ken Tacelli Sells 989 Shares of Datawatch Co. (DWCH) Stock

Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) COO Ken Tacelli sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $12,906.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DWCH opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 1.55. Datawatch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Datawatch had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 24.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Datawatch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. National Securities lowered Datawatch to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Datawatch during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datawatch during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 55.1% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 228,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 217.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datawatch Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

