Kenmare Resources (KMR) PT Raised to GBX 410 at Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 197.25 ($2.58) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 236.75 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.75 ($4.60).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

