Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,263,000 after purchasing an additional 181,769 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.27. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $145.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/keybank-national-association-oh-reduces-position-in-carlisle-companies-inc-csl.html.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.