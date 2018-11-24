Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,121 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 850,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 3,281.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 421,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,494,000 after acquiring an additional 409,407 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 22,198.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 339,166 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 337,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 140.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,095 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 319,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,221,772 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $302,783,000 after acquiring an additional 230,675 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on Red Hat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Red Hat to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

