Keybank National Association OH Sells 26,526 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,526 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.19% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Keybank National Association OH Sells 26,526 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/keybank-national-association-oh-sells-26526-shares-of-ishares-international-treasury-bond-etf-igov.html.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.