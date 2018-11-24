KeyCorp Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Nomura lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 547.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,535,000 after buying an additional 3,794,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after buying an additional 3,492,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $50,202,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 59.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,317.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,000,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 982,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

