Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after buying an additional 540,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 726,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.