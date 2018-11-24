Keystone Investment Trust plc (KIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 39.75 Per Share

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) declared a dividend on Monday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 39.75 ($0.52) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Keystone Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KIT opened at GBX 15.53 ($0.20) on Friday. Keystone Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,659.85 ($21.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,845 ($24.11).

Keystone Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The business of the Company consists of investing the pooled funds of its shareholders. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term growth of capital, mainly from United Kingdom investments. The investment portfolio of the Trust comprises quoted and unquoted investments.

