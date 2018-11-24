KickCoin Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $76,462.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00125246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00191823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.08656951 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009081 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 571,272,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,083,282 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, YoBit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Exmo, CoinBene, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

