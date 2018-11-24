Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Kimberly Clark worth $92,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,885,000 after purchasing an additional 640,719 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

KMB opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

