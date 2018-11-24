Kirby Co. (KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $702.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $708.80 million. Kirby reported sales of $708.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.20 million.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE KEX traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,058. Kirby has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $4,651,839.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,476.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

