Kirby (KEX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE KEX traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. 191,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,872. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $4,651,839.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,476.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

