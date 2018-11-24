KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,994 shares during the quarter. KLA-Tencor makes up 0.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KLA-Tencor worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,443,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,958,000 after buying an additional 96,286 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,009,000 after buying an additional 456,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,588,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,405,000 after buying an additional 206,616 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,278,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $473,738.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,869.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $298,941.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,114. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $94.31 on Friday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

