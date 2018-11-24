Kobocoin (KOBO) Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $298,011.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.02327294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00528618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00018254 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00017511 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

Kobocoin (CRYPTO:KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2014. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

Kobocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

