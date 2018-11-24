Kohl’s (KSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NYSE:KSS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

In other Kohl’s news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

