Kura Oncology (KURA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KURA. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kura Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of KURA opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,881,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

