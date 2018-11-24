L Brands (LB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.39.

NYSE LB opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 83.62% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

