L Brands (LB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised L Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.39.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 83.62% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in L Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,002,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 94,615 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

