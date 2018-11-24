Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $55,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Golub Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 181,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8,216.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 35.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,584,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.19.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $149.39 and a 52 week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

