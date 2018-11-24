LCI Industries (LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

LCII stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $71.92. 53,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,969. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.17.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,433,000 after acquiring an additional 130,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,258,000 after purchasing an additional 427,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 771,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

