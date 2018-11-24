Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ilika (IKA)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LON IKA opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Ilika has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops lithium-ion batteries for a range of applications in Internet of Things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

