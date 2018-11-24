Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.83 Million

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $764.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.50 million and the highest is $799.80 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $747.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.42 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $81.94. 96,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 262.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

