Linda (LINDA) Price Down 41.4% Over Last Week

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Linda has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $19,876.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linda has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Linda coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004397 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 11,644,306,778 coins and its circulating supply is 11,211,580,659 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Nanex, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

