Logitech International SA (LOGI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,591 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $116,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 143.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $32.41 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $691.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

