LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 15,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

LOGM stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,242,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,058,800. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

