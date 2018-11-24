LoMoCoin (LMC) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. LoMoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $135.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007602 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023398 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00238748 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001096 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 335,395,130 coins and its circulating supply is 250,395,130 coins. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

