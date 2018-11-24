Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 145.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 472.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.96. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 75,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 9,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $108,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock worth $2,617,770. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

