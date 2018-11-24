Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 13,707 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,800,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,582,000 after buying an additional 347,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,631,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,942,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Crocs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,367,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

CROX stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 160.31, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

