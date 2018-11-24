Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 271,140 Shares of DDR Corp (DDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in DDR were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DDR by 177.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,695,000 after acquiring an additional 989,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DDR during the second quarter worth about $9,296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DDR by 66.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 330,225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DDR by 132.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of DDR by 644.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 198,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded DDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of DDR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. DDR Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

DDR Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

