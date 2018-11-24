Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,660 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Venture Partners Coinv sold 149,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $8,422,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $501,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and have sold 977,016 shares worth $54,527,058. 39.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYX stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

